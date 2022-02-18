Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STM. raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,187,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

