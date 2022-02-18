Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel expects that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

