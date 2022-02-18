JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of FROG opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $68.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

