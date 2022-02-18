John E. Berlin Sells 6,192 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CSL opened at $235.18 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.48.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.