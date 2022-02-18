John E. Berlin Sells 6,192 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:CSL opened at $235.18 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.48.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
