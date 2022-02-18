John Greene Sells 4,443 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DFS stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

