Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading Down 9%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

About Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.