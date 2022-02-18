Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:JEFI)

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JEFI traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 100.25 ($1.36). 125,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.77. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 94 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 109 ($1.47).

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 5,000 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,765.90). Also, insider John Scott acquired 10,000 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,531.80). Insiders have acquired 16,999 shares of company stock worth $1,701,899 over the last ninety days.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.