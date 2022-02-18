K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.83.

K92 Mining stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.23. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.36.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

