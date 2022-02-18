Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $209.89, but opened at $216.91. Kadant shares last traded at $213.18, with a volume of 209 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kadant by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kadant by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.54.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.