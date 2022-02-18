Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of KLTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 12,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kaltura by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

