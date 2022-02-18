Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.
Shares of KLTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 12,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
About Kaltura
Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.
