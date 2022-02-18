KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.10. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.
NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. KE has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
