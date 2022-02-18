Keith Jensen Sells 3,600 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00.

Fortinet stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,588. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.35, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

