Keith Jensen Sells 3,600 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00.
Fortinet stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,588. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.35, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.42.
Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.