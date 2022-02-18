Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 320 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,150,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.95.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.41. The company had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

