Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

