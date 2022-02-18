Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 813 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

O stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

