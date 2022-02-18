Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,450,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,346. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

