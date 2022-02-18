Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

