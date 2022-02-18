Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 470 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

