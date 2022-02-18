Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €825.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €825.00 ($937.50) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €814.33 ($925.38).

KER traded up €31.30 ($35.57) during trading on Friday, reaching €663.90 ($754.43). The stock had a trading volume of 407,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of €677.70 and a 200-day moving average of €679.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

