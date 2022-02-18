KeyCorp Comments on Terex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

TEX opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. Terex has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,781,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

