KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $930,185.03 and approximately $8,286.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.26 or 0.06966320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.11 or 0.99717852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003173 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.