Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.80) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.24) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 379.67 ($5.14).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 318.90 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 340.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.27).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.