Kinross Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 209,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

