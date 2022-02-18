Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.05.

TSE:K opened at C$7.38 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

