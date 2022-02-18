Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Trading Up 5.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) were up 5.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $203.49 and last traded at $202.82. Approximately 1,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.76.

The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average is $191.77.

About Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

