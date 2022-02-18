Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $8.20 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 131.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,910. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.