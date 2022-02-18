Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PEP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,773. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.