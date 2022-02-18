Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 9,408 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 935,460 shares of company stock worth $328,815,739. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

