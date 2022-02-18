Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,093 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.73. 186,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,108,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

