Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 6,672 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 720,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,646,844. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average is $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.99 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

