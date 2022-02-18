Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.

Shares of KN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 40,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,357. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after buying an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

