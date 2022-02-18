Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 2.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DXCM traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,829. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 249.84, a P/E/G ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.96 and a 200-day moving average of $529.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total transaction of $281,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,922. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

