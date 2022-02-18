Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 261,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. Komo Plant Based Foods has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50.

