Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €32.00 ($36.36) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

