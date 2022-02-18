Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

ADRNY stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

