Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given New €182.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSMY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

