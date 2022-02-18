Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.35. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 135,320 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,822,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 546,051 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 589,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

