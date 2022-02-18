Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.35. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 135,320 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
