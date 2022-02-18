Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Up 5.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $36.58. 179,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,040,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $10,814,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

