Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $75.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 6,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,338. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

