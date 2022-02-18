Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $75.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.70.
Several research firms have commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 6,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,338. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
