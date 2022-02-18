Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Purchases $922,810.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LH traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $264.47. The company had a trading volume of 774,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.
