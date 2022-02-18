Lake Street Capital Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $76.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.89% from the stock’s current price.

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.65 million, a P/E ratio of 321.43 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,212. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

