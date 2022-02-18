Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $119,009.52 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10.

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $236,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

