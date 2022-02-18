Laura Selig Sells 1,749 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48.

MODN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 951.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 108.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

