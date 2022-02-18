Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.