Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.07 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 101,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $61,096,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $51,150,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $44,501,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.