Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $44.94 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

