Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $190.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,998,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lear by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,246,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.77. 376,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,120. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

