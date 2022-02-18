Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth $2,409,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $663.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

