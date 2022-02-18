LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) were down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 33,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 776,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,162,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $89,998,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,740,000. Finally, W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

