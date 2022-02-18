Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Legrand from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

LGRDY opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

